Salicylic Acid Market Business Environment Analysis and Consumer Behaviour Study

The global Salicylic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global salicylic acid market size is expected to value at USD 547.5 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for salicylic acid in production of various cosmetic and haircare products and increasing consumer awareness associated with advantages of salicylic acid.

Key Players:

Alfa Aesar

Alta Laboratories

JM Loveridge Limited

Novocap

Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd

Simco Chemicals

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Hebei Jingye Group

Shadong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products

Avantor Performance Materials

Growth Drivers:

Factors responsible for rapid market growth of salicylic acid industry, in the recent years, include increasing adoption of salicylic acid for production of aspirin under low costs of manufacturing. Additionally, rising demand for aspirin tablets better known for their pain relieving capability and cost-effectiveness are predicted to drive the market demand for salicylic acid in the upcoming years. Globally, the salicylic acid market is predicted to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the salicylic acid market.

Furthermore, a highly fragmented market coupled with less number of manufacturers and changing cost of the products are restraining the market progress, in recent years. Robust growth in the oil and gas industry, particularly in the Middle East and North America region and extensive availability of phenol as a raw material are anticipated to boost the manufacturing of salicylic acid. Additionally, rising exploration activities and manufacturing of shale gas and tight oil is projected to surge in overall the supply of phenol, thereby driving the growth of salicylic acid market in the upcoming years.

Increasing popularity of the organic skin care and haircare products containing natural grape juice, thyme, rosemary, and tea tree oil extracts over salicylic acid is negatively impacting overall market performance, in the recent years.

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Preservatives

Cosmetics

The pharmaceutical & medicine is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the salicylic acid market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the pharmaceutical & medicine market segment is attributed the salicylic acid based drugs for the therapy of different skin diseases and for cardiovascular diseases along with treatment of Hughes syndrome.

The food and preservatives segment has also witnessed substantial growth in the last few years owing increasing use of salicylic acid in packaged food and rising demand for food preservatives in the North America region. The salicylic acid prevents spoilage and fermentation in the packaged food products, thereby longing shelf life of the product. Moreover, the salicylic acid as a preservative in the sauces, beer, and wine helps to improve overall product efficiency.

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. European region has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the chemical industry, rapid growth in the skin care & haircare sector, increase in the awareness regarding health and hygiene, and existence of well-established manufacturing industry.

Latin American region is predicted to hold major market share in the salicylic acid industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising need for packaged food products, increasing manufacturing for preservatives, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

