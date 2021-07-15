1-Decene Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global 1-Decene Market is expected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2025. 1-decene is also termed as “Decylene” or “1-n-Decene”. It is a colorless watery liquid with molecular formula C10H20 and pleasant odor. It is an alkene that floats on water and acts as a metabolite. It has one double bond. It is the only isomer of industrial importance. The 1-decene market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the 1-decene market are the high production of poly alpha olefins, growing concern regarding the environment in automotive industries, and rise in demand for synthetic lubricants. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The 1-decene industry is segmented based on grade, derivative, application, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of 1-Decene Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/1-decene-market/request-sample

Synthetic and bio-based are the grades that could be explored in 1-decene in the forecast period. Synthetic-based grades sector accounted for the substantial market share of 1-decene and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come.

Based on derivative, Oxo alcohols, polyalphaolefins (PAO), gasoline engines, diesel engines, and others could classify 1-decene in the forecast period. The polyalphaolefins sector accounted for the substantial market share of 1-decene and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be increasing technological enhancements in product and product offerings, the growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific, growing disposable standards, and flexible government taxation policies.

Global 1-Decene Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million 2014 – 2025)

Poly Alpha Olefin

Polyethylene

Detergent Alcohols

Others

The key players of the 1-decene market are ExxonMobil, Shell Chemicals, SASOL, Chevron Phillips, Qatar Chemicals, and INEOS. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 1-Decene Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/1-decene-market

Global 1-Decene Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Central and South America

Brazil

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com