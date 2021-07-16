Get The Best Clearance Services At Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester (https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk) takes pride in their comprehensive house clearance Leicester wide services, providing everyone with a stress-free and smooth relocation. With their team of professional cleaners, drivers, and movers, all clients can guarantee to have their old space cleared from any clutter and wastes.

This company is an expert in the field because they ensure that every area of the house – from the interiors, attic, garage, up to the garden – is in pristine condition. Their waste carriers are all licensed and have undergone training, not to mention that they have several years of experience to back up their work. This guarantees all of their clients with a clearance service that will takes much of the burden off their shoulders.

When it comes to price points, Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester is known for its competitive offers. For a small skip, which is equivalent to 250 kilograms, the price starts at £90 and can go higher depending on the weight and amount of load. For half load, this can be availed at £160. If anyone is in for a total haul-over, they can avail the full load that can weigh up to 1000 kilograms for £300. However, take note that these prices may change without prior notice.

Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester has been in the industry for years, consistently providing everyone with excellent customer service on top of their high standard of clearance services. This has gained them quite a long list of loyal and satisfied clients. In fact, one of their previous clients even left a positive note saying: “Perfect service! Highly recommend. Lovely lads, who were quick, efficient, friendly and very helpful. Amazing service worth every penny. Will definitely use them again in the future”.

Not only do they offer house clearance services, but they also carry out office clearances to keep the workplace neat and stress-free. An unorderly office, commercial establishment or retail store can repel customers and keep employees’ morale low. Setting an appointment with Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester will ensure that the business space will be regularly maintained.

Be one of their satisfied customers, too! Learn more about what they can offer by visiting their online website at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk.

About Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester

Midlands Waste Clearance Leicester has been in the trade for five years, consistently seeking to improve the quality of their service and expand their offers. Today, anyone from the UK can avail of their house clearance, office waste removals, and bereavement clearing services, among others. Their prices remain on the affordable side and they always make sure to dispose of accumulated trash properly, recycle when needed, and donate second-hand furniture to charities. For enquiries, go to https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk/contact and fill out the form now. Alternatively, you may also call them at 01164030246 or email them at midlandswasteclearance@gmail.com.