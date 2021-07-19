Cloud Services Brokerage Market Share and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 19 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global cloud service brokerage (CSB) market is projected to account for USD 17.2 billion by the end of the forecasted year and expected to grow with 17.3% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. CSB is a business model that manages IT resources across all cloud models from several vendors to reduce complexity and infrastructure costs. In addition, it helps to reduce complexity by controlling, orchestrating, and integrating multi-cloud locations on a centralized platform.

CSB helps to manage hybrid cloud services as well as cloud solutions integrated at customer premises. This aims to make services more specific and secure for companies. Growing adoption of cloud services for both back-office systems and B2B processes, coordination, and integration of high order is needed. The growing adoption of multi-cloud platforms to fulfil the needs of several clients, technology partners, and vendors is a key factor to drive the growth of the global cloud services brokerage market during the projected period.

Increasing demand for hybrid cloud solutions in large enterprises and rising need to manage a large amount of enterprise data are anticipated to surge CSB market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid shift of SMEs towards cloud platforms in order to improve data accessibility and reduce operational costs are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Factor like several initiatives taken by the governments across the globe to promote digital banking technologies and the growing number of digital payment vendors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Market players are focusing on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to increase their business across the globe and their service portfolios. However, growing concern about data security and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of CSB are projected to hinder the market growth to some extent.

