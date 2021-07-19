Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $5.7 billion – Emerging Economies across Asia and Row

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The high incidence and economic burden of allergic diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the allergy diagnostics market. With rising environmental pollution levels, a large number of people across the globe are exposed to allergens on a regular basis. The resultant growth in the number of people suffering from different types of allergies is expected to drive the demand for allergy diagnostics in the coming years.

According to the new market research report “Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products (Assay Kits, Immunoassay & Elisa Analyzers, Luminometers, Services), Allergens (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Tests (In Vivo, In Vitro), End Users (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 5.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.49 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.5%

The allergy diagnosis is an important introductory step for effective allergy treatment. Current allergy tests are more convenient and accurate compared to the tests that were available before. With the help of a detailed medical history, allergy tests can identify specific triggers for an individual’s allergic reactions. This process is also required in drug development and the production process of allergy treatments.

Geographically; the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of key market players in the region. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.

The key players operating in the allergy diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), DR. FOOKE – Achterrath Laboratorien GmbH (Germany), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), GA Generic Assays GmbH (Germany), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Assay kits dominated the allergy diagnostics market

Based on product & service, segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. Assay kits form the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market majorly due to the wide availability, large consumption, and the need for the repeat purchase of these kits in allergy testing. Although the cost of instruments is significantly higher than that of assay kits, they account for a lower share of the market owing to their long lifespan (the lifespan of a single instrument is 5 to 10 years) and the limited need for repeat installations. Also, there is a secondary market for used instruments, which are majorly procured by smaller healthcare organizations that cannot afford new instruments.

The inhaled allergens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the allergen, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. The inhaled allergens segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing environmental pollution levels across the globe.