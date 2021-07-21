RideBoom — the Number One Choice of Taxi Rideshare In Punjab’s Tri-City Area

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom India, the latest Indian taxi service to hit the market, has become a raging hit with commuters. Operating in the Tri-City region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, RideBoom has taken over every other taxi/cab service in popularity and service. Operating through the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become the most quintessential service that people in Punjab and Haryana can’t live without. Every office goer who has ever ridden with RideBoom testify to the top class service the rideshare service provides. Both its car taxi services and bike taxi services have a huge demand in the market not just from the commuters but also applicants RideBoom drivers.

RideBoom also launched its ambulance service a couple of months ago in light of the pandemic. Since then, the RideBoom app has been replete with requests for service to the closest hospitals/nursing homes etc. Their services are so prompt, honourable, and prompt that hundreds of people are applying to be drivers with them. A good news for them is that the driver registration for RideBoom begins soon. Bike Taxi, Car Taxi and Ambulance Service — all three are at their finest in serving the populace of the Tri-City region.

“We cannot express our gratitude enough to the wonderful people of Punjab and Haryana who have been availing out taxi services. We wish it were a better occasion and not the pandemic, yet our commitment to serving the people with our candidness, forthrightness and outright honesty has never wavered. People’s, especially women’s security has always been paramount to us and we can’t stress enough the feedback of thankfulness we get for the same. We don’t surcharge our commuters, no matter the time of the day. People can rest assured that we will never swindle them in the name of service. For those who haven’t been with us yet, we implore you to try us. You’ll love what you save riding with us. Download the RideBoom app now!”, said Founder of RideBoom.

About RideBoom:

RideBoom is a ridesharing service operating in Punjab that offers peer-to-peer ridesharing. It’s services also include taxi service and parcel delivery. For it’s policies of no surge pricing and total security for passengers, RideBoom has been hailed as the best cab service in the state, especially the Tri-City zone. Currently, it is receiving hundreds of thousands of mails from people and from drivers with requests to launch RideBoom in their towns and cities. In the near future, RideBoom is committed to launch its services on a pan-India basis.

For more information, please visit http://www.rideboom.com/india

Media Contact:

Address – RideBoom India Private Limited, D133 C, Phase 7 Industrial Area,

Mohali 160055

Phone Number – (+91) 172-2910639, +(91) 172-4630328

Email Id – admin@chandigarhrideboom.in

Website – https://rideboom.com/india/

###