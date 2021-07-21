VXG Announces Video Surveillance Integration with Seagate’s Lyve Cloud

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — VXG, a leading cloud video surveillance provider, is excited to integrate with Seagate Technology’s (NASDAQ: STX) recently launched Lyve™ Cloud, a frictionless storage-as-a-service cloud service. The collaboration enables a simple, scalable and cost-optimized solution for companies in need of a white-label cloud video surveillance system or VSaaS solution.

Cloud video surveillance is a booming industry with an expected market value of $52.98 billion in 2026 up from $18.51 billion in 2018. With the growing regulations within the video surveillance industry, companies need a scalable and secure place to store their video. Utilizing open platforms like VXG and storage platforms like Lyve Cloud will expedite the growth in this industry. “Integrating with Lyve Cloud brings massive value for VXG and our customers,” said Yaro Lisityn, CEO of VXG. “We see Lyve Cloud as a game-changer, not only in the video surveillance industry but in the storage industry as a whole.”

“The benefits of having video surveillance on the cloud are two-fold. Leveraging Lyve Cloud storage for video surveillance allows businesses to focus on their customers and not infrastructure,” says Lay Peng Ong, Senior Director of Worldwide Sales, Emerging Business at Seagate Technology. “Also, the complexity and unpredictability of cloud usage and pricing tiers are often overwhelming to prospective VSaaS buyers. By integrating our straight-forward solution with VXG, buyers in video surveillance who are adopting the cloud have access to a scalable solution built with the strongest security and technology,”

Lyve Cloud and VXG seamlessly integrate into the VXG Cloud. VXG is currently rolling out the VXG & Lyve Cloud solution to select customers. Watch the integration in action and learn more in the recorded session, “Turn Your Video Surveillance Solution into SaaS with Lyve Cloud,” from Seagate’s Datasphere 2021 event.

