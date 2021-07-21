The Advitya Reviving Home Décor Industry

Noida, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Advitya is reviving our rich handcrafting traditions and make artisanal lineage come alive with their home decor products. They love to make beautiful things that matter. Items that are owned, treasured, loved and then passed on. Things that make you feel good and do well. Because it gives us joy. And purpose.

If you love minimalist design and contemporary style for your home, then brass idols you might embrace the collection at TheAdvitya; we browsed their range and fell absolutely in love with their elegant designs. Their products are a crafted blend of brass with accents like wood. We scanned the site and found collections ranging from furniture, decor and mirrors. In addition, we found decorative pieces, candle stands, vases and clothes hooks in their decor range.

Reminiscent of a time long passed, this beautiful Brass Peacock lamp is sure to add vintage charm to your home. The Advitya brass accessories are a tribute to the traditional Indian culture, and we love everything about their products. Their USP is creating old-school brass decor items, and we love the rustic feel of everything they sell. We wish life were as simple, beautiful, and old-school as most of their stuff is.

As part of their decor items, they do stunning lamps; candle holders, vases, and many more (trust us on the prettiness). So, if you were looking to beautify your place – we think that The Advitya is the perfect place to start looking.

Lamps, without a doubt, are an excellent expenditure. They’re not merely aesthetic pieces lying in one corner and embellishing your abode, but they also appear in handy when there’s no electricity. And if you’re enamored of quirky things, we’re confident that you’ll cherish what we’ve found for you.

Made of brass, it offers an incredible hanging piece in the living room. However, what steals the show is the desk lamp (we hope you got the pun). It is a lamp that’s in the shape of a tap and resembles super cool. The concept of it is that it’ll pour out light when put on.

So if you’re looking to add twists in your home and desire something that stands out, look no further than The Advitya. These gorgeous lamps are a great gift option, too, if you’re contemplating buying something unique.

The Advitya does some fantastic lamps along with some funky home décor. They have a light to fit every corner of your house or office space, and you will sink in love with their style. Inspired by ethnic village style and completely handcrafted from brass, this elegant table or bedside lamp is certain to combine an authentic nostalgic feel to any interior it is performed in.