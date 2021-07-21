Get Free Carbon Peel Facial as an Eid Gift from The Nova Clinic

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Nova Clinic has announced a special giveaway on the occasion of Eid. The winner will get a free carbon peel facial from our specialists.

It is a type of facial performed with the help of a laser. Instead of chemicals, experts use heat in this procedure to give clear, spotless skin to the clients. The treatment is quick, painless, and offers effective results. It is mostly suitable for people having oily skin, acne, or clogged pores. A carbon peel facial can also help diminish the effects of sun damage and the visibility of wrinkles. This treatment requires no downtime, and hence, no recovery period.

You can get this facial free of cost at The Nova Clinic. To participate, all you have to do is:

Follow the Instagram handle of The Nova Clinic

Like the Giveaway Post

Tag 3 Friends on The Giveaway Post

Winners of this competition will be announced on July 21st.

About The Nova Clinic

The Nova Clinic is one of the most reputable plastics and cosmetic surgery clinics in the UAE. Setting new standards in the world of cosmetic and body sculpting treatments, the clinic boasts the services of some of the experienced doctors in the industry. We offer a range of invasive and non-invasive procedures, including CoolSculpting, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, facelift, rhinoplasty, fillers, and a range of other treatments. These procedures are performed under expert supervision using state-of-the-art equipment.

Media Contact:

Nova Clinic by Aesthetic International

+971 4 384 5666

info@thenovaclinic.com

Originally Published: https://thenovaclinic.com/