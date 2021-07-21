Sudan Joins the Smart Africa Alliance

KIGALI, RWANDA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Republic of Sudan has become the 32nd African country to join the Smart Africa Alliance thus signaling a strong intention to place technology at the centre of Sudan’s reconstruction.

Smart Africa is an alliance of African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with advancing Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and use of ICTs.

With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Smart Africa was launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State and the Alliance has now grown to include 32 member countries, representing over 815 million people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

“We are honoured to welcome the Republic of Sudan as the 32nd country member of the Smart Africa Alliance. This brings us closer to achieving our vision of transforming Africa into a Single Digital Market. We also look forward to utilizing technology to advance Sudan’s socio-economic development,” said Lacina Koné, Smart Africa’s Director General & CEO.

The Republic of Sudan has introduced key reforms aimed at utilizing technology to advance the socio-economic development the North-East African nation. With this new trajectory, technology will build a growing digital economy; will advance education and health and advance economic advances.

“We are happy to join the Smart Africa Alliance at a time when Sudan is embarking on an ambitious digital transformation journey that will result in a paradigm shift and make valuable contributions towards a brighter future for its citizens. With Sudan’s talented ICT professionals, we will play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s Single Digital Market and realize our collective digital transformation vision,” said Ammar Hamadien, Director General of The National Information Center.

Sudan will contribute to and benefit from initiatives for Africa under the Alliance which include blueprints on the development of Smart Cities, Smart Villages, the Digital Economy, Broadband connectivity and ICT Start-ups and innovation ecosystems among others.

Smart Africa ensures best-practice sharing and the advancement of technology across Africa.