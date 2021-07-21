Buy Best Energy Saving Solar Lights @ LesJardins.solar

Rancho Mirage, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Today solar lights are very popular option chosen by people who love nature and are looking for eco-friendly solution to meet their lighting requirements. Solar powered lights offer a wireless, eco-friendly solution to meet almost any outdoor lighting need. Moreover they are more affordable than ever, the ease of installation and freedom from wires will add to your joy of installing these lights in places where conventional lamps might require a lot more planning. If you are planning to decorate your home or patio or yard it is highly recommended that you consider solar powered lights.

LES JARDINS has revolutionized lighting concept by integrating design and technology. Engineers and designers at LES JARDINS share the goal to make outdoor lighting beautiful, smart and clean. They make some of the most efficient solar lighting devices available today. You will find stunning portable, decorative, elegant, and always eco-friendly lights powered by solar at LES JARDINS.

LES JARDINS provides high efficiency solar lighting that harnesses energy from the sun and infuses it into an Autonomous Solar Bulb -ASB. This ingenious light source is interchangeable between all lamps and lanterns, generating between 300 to 500 lumens of warm light (3000K). These LEDs cast various gradients of light that can be dimmed to your liking.

Some of the bestsellers at LES JARDINS in Solar Landscape Lighting Canada include:

TULIP – is sleek adjustable solar torch or pathway lamp in space grey powder-coated aluminium measuring up to 53.5” at its tallest setting. Les Jardins High Efficiency Solar Lighting emits a warm light (3000K) and produces 500 lumens. It is a must buy priced at $384.00

HAWI – is acute, playful and luminous, efficient and highly resilient solar powered landscape light 20’’ tall. This Solar Floor Lamp is priced at $230.00 – $252.00

The spokesperson at LES JARDINS elaborates their passion for solar lights saying, “Our goal is to inspire a blend of feelings, reflections, and elegant shade patterns through each piece. Providing character in an ergonomic manner. Every lantern, garden light, planter, lamp post, and torch helps define space, bringing with them a sense of warmth and comfort.”

About LES JARDINS:

LES JARDINS Solar Lighting is offering an innovative alternative: High Efficiency solar powered outdoor lights. The team at LES JARDINS is creating innovative outdoor lighting solutions with the mission to provide reliable, long lasting, solar powered lamps that will enhance any space brightly and tastefully.

You can trust LES JARDINS to offer you unique and functional floor lamps and portable lantern in a wide variety of models to choose from, each one illuminating the surface in its own creative and decorative style.