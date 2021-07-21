allVillas Goes Global With New Domain and Big Increase in Villa Listings

London, UK, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Even in these troubled times fortravel companies All Villas is expanding and going global with a new .com website and a big increase in villa options. The UK based villa rental company previously operated under the website www.allvillas.co.uk and mainly targeted the UK market. But with increasing demand from European customers for quality villa rentals the company has switched to a .com domain and now runs the business from www.allvillas.com

As well as a new domain the company has refreshed the overall style of the website, improving both the search functions and significantly increasing the range of villas. The overall site design remains simple and clear and allows the user to quickly search for a holiday villa in their desired destination.

Sean O Leary, allVillas director stated “The market for holiday villas is increasing a global one and we receive enquiries every day from Europe and worldwide. It made sense for us to switch to a .com website because we deal with customers from around the world and offer villas in locations around the world. At All Villas we take care to only list villa style properties so that our customers know they are getting a focused search. This makes searching and booking a villa much easier and quicker. Over 90% of our properties can be booked instantly and securely online. This combination of luxury villas with instant and secure booking is a much more convenient solution for holiday makers “

The site has over 3,000 villas listed on its books with the focus being on European countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, Croatia and France. In total there are 12 different countries to choose from with villas in Spain and Portugal being particularly popular.

When asked about the current state of the holiday villa market Mr O Leary says “Just now customers are still a little hesitant due to the changing travel restrictions. However, there is a lot of pent-up demand and customers are very keen to get away for a villa holiday. The successful rollout of the vaccine programme and the news that fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to quarantine has given a boost to confidence and we are already seeing an increase in bookings for August and September. “

Overall allVillas looks well positioned to capitalize on the demand for quality villas in top European destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. Many of the villas listed on the allVillas offer a Covid Secure guarantee allowing customers to book with confidence.

For more information, checkout the new website at www.allvillas.com

Contact Details:

Name: Sean O Leary (Director)

Address: 27 Old Gloucester St, London, WC1N3AX, UK

Telephone: +44 (0) 2035141223

Email: info@allvillas.com