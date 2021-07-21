Automated Dispensing Machines Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2024. Automatic pill dispenser machines are intended to dispense various pills autonomously according to the user-defined time and dose specifications. They support dispensing correct dose and medication, for the patients with composite medication regime and with untimely memory loss.

The factors that propel the growth of the automated dispensing machine market include a rise in incidence and occurrence of diseases, growth of the aged population, surge in the number of medications. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the high installation cost of large automatic pill dispenser machines. Automated dispensing machines industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Automated dispensing machines market could be explored by type, operation, application, and geography. The market could be explored by type as Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems and Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems. The “Centralized automated dispensing systems” segment led the automated dispensing machine industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market includes an increase in acceptance of automatic pill dispenser in hospitals and other health care services for an effective workflow.

Application outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Outpatient

In-Patient

End-Use outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Retail drug stores and pharmacies

Operation outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Centralized pharmacies

Decentralized pharmacies

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the automated dispensing machine industry comprise Dickinson and Company, Becton, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Omnicell Inc., McKesson Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Swiss log Holdings AG, ScriptPro LLC, Yuyama Co., Ltd. Talyst, Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies, Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System, Illinois Tool Works, Meditech, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Optum Inc., and Constellation Software Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major market share of automated dispensing machines in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the increase in a pool of the patient population, an increase in government investments for the development of improved healthcare services and R&D. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region owing to the attention of key players in the developing economies and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

