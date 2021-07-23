Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Share and Distributor Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 23 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabric Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabric market size was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 34.98 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising importance and acceptance from end-user industries such as automotive, aviation, geotextile and construction. Furthermore, rising use of the PP nonwoven fabrics for fabricating baby clothes coupled with increasing utilization for manufacturing adult incontinence products is anticipated to propel the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, the market is projected to witness uprising demand from medical industry as well as from feminine care industry due to the favorable fabric quality, thus enabling the market to report augmented growth over the forecast period. However, growing stringent regulation imposed on manufactures due to rising environmental concerns coupled with increasing fluctuation in the raw material prices has enabled the market to witness hindered growth over the next eight years.

The market is segmented by product into spun bonded, staples, composite, and meltdown. Spun bonded PP nonwoven fabric segment is expected to account for more than 50% market share over the forecast period owing to its application from adult diapers, medical products and personal care products. On the other hand, staples nonwoven fabric segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next eight years primarily due to its application from automotive, agricultural and construction industries.

The PP (Polypropylene) nonwoven fabric market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several domestic and international suppliers. However, the sector has the presence of various new players, who face difficulty in competing with other major companies in terms of functionalities, features, quality, and services. Over the forecast period, the growing new product development activities coupled with increasing adoption of new technologies for achieving operational efficiency has enabled the competition to become more aggressive. On a contrary, few major players through continuous R&D endeavors coupled with growing expertise knowledge in the industry have enabled them to witness competitive edge, thus propelling the overall growth of the sector over the next eight years.

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share over the forecast period owing to the growing applications in end-user entities including automotive, aviation, personal care, medical, and geotextile. Particularly, the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US are projected to account for growth in the region primarily due to rising rapid technological advancements used for producing superior quality finished materials, thus enabling the regions to anticipate augmented demand by 2024.

Key players of the market include Fibertex, AVGOL, Kimberly-Clark, Fiberweb, and First Quality. Few other companies in the sector are PGI, Toray, and Mitsui. The PP nonwoven fabric industry is highly consolidated having more than 40% market share by top five players. The major large players generally tend to collaborate with smaller companies to increase market share and competitive advantage. These market players through continuous R&D endeavors focuses on building a wide distribution network that supports the overall coupling market to report significant growth over the forecast period. Companies through strategic expansions and mergers & acquisitions have been trying to cater large volume of customers with products that are cost-effective and high quality.

