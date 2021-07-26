EmpMonitor FineTunes User Behavior Analytics, Becomes The Most Influential Employee Monitoring Solution

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — EmpMonitor, powerful software for workforce management, insider threat prevention, and productivity tracking, recently unveiled news about a quick upgrade to the employee behavior analytics feature due to the rising concern of businesses for declining productivity. The software now detects insider threats in a more effective way to help organizations prevent potential hazards in due time.

From the start of last year, the EmpMonitor team began making notable changes in the overall functioning of the tool. The software found out that UBA (user behavior analytics) and insider threat management capabilities remained a priority among various transformations. The upgrade solely aims at making it straightforward for business owners to gain deeper insights about employees’ behavior to determine displeasing actions without the need to encompass complicated strategies.

In a recent conference, the head of research and development officer at EmpMonitor, said, “Our experts went through multiple surveys and research that unveiled the fact about more than 74 percent of companies operating under the fear of insider threats. We worked hard together and refined the user behavior analytics feature of our prominent tool.”

The company also keeps on breaking down facts from most research done on renowned entrepreneurs. Thereby, it announced the possible reasons for security gaps in firms nowadays. As a whole, three major causes were disclosed by experts at EmpMonitor, which are improper regulation of policies, budget issues, and ignorance of staff.

During such hard times, the announcement of upgrades in user behavior analytics from EmpMonitor appears to be a big relief for concerned employers.

EmpMonitor also recently rolled out the news regarding an awe-inspiring features upgrade consisting of task management, labeling of websites & apps, automatic email report creation, and offline time tracking to surprise employees throughout busy days of the festive season. From that perspective, competitors of this software have to undergo difficult times with tough challenges.

Note:- EmpMonitor offers a complete 15-days trial plan, which is entirely free and requires no credit card details from the potential users.

About EmpMonitor

EmpMonitor is a leading employee monitoring solution that works both as user activity monitoring and employee management software that became quite popular in such a short time. The tool currently focuses a lot on insider threat detection along with prevention. Get more details at https://empmonitor.com.