Distressed Property Sellers Seek ‘Starting Point’ to a Better Life

St. Peters, MO, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners in the St Louis region seeking fast solutions for their house sales are increasingly turning to Starting Point Real Estate who can offer the right deal at the right time.

Launched by Jeff Garner, Starting Point focuses on alleviating the lives of stressed homeowners caught in a spiral of foreclosure, divorce, expensive repairs, bankruptcy and many other situations that have left them temporarily short on money.

“My team and I have a lot of experience and will buy your St Louis house as-is and buy it for cash quickly,” emphasized Jeff. “We’ve been there for St Louis families through every scenario possible – we understand. That’s why we provide fast, firm offers for properties.”

Starting Point offers a three-step process – contact them first and describe the issues you may be having and discuss possible solutions. Meet one of their expert buyers for a free, professional property valuation. Accept the valuation, get cash for your house and seek to close within as little as five days.

Their team is not only available to property owners in St Louis but St Louis Metro, St Charles, Jefferson County, Florissant, St Peters, Fairview Heights, Belleville and Collinsville. They also extend out to some parts of Illinois, including the counties of Madison, St Clair and Monroe.

An industry leader for 22 years, Jeff has established himself as St. Louis’ premier cash home buyer. Since beginning his real estate career, he’s completed over 2500 transactions for people in situations just like yours.

Jeff’s passion for home buying is fuelled by his drive to help people. He added: “We have solutions for almost every situation from needing to sell fast, foreclosure to divorce, to estate inheritance/probate.

“We’ll help you find a solution that’s right for you while helping you rebuild your bank account and credit or just getting back to your normal life.”

Their five-star customer service is backed up by a variety of testimonials from satisfied clients. Cathy Skinner said: “My experience with Starting Point Real Estate couldn’t have been more perfect. I was under strict time constraints, we negotiated a fair selling price and closed in 30 days. The staff were all professional, friendly and accommodating. I am very grateful and would recommend this company.”

If you need to sell your house quickly, then contact the team on (314) 333-5555 for more details. For further information about their business and full scope of services, view https://startingpointre.com/.