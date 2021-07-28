Elite Vein Clinic Announces Second Location Opening in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —The Elite Vein Clinic is excited to announce it will be opening a second location in Phoenix to enhance its services to clients with varicose vein problems.

Currently located in Scottsdale, Arizona, clinic owner Dr Nima Azarbehi is now gearing up to reach out to more patients at a second location at 1641 E Osborn Rd Ste #4, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Dr Azarbehi commented: “Our new location will continue the good work we have maintained at Scottsdale: to help individuals eliminate pain and embarrassment in their legs by using the latest medical technology called Radiofrequency Ablаtіоn, or RFA.”

This solution, аlѕо knоwn as VNUS or ClosureFAST, is a Mеdісаrе-apprоvеd, safe, minimally invasive procedure of removing varicose veins and spider veins for patients. The entire process takes between 15-45 minutes and can be performed on an outpatient basis.

According to NCBI, approximately 24% of adults in the United States have visible varicose veins, and an estimated 6% have evidence of advanced chronic venous disease. With Phoenix having a population of about 1.7 million, around 408,000 individuals have visible varicose veins, and 102,000 have advanced chronic venous disease.

The clinic is keen to hear from anyone who may be suffering a variety of conditions such as leg pain, aching, cramping, skin changes or rashes, leg and ankle swellings, leg heaviness and fatigue, ulcers, leg restlessness or numbness.

Elite Vein Clinic offers a quick three-step process towards having better legs. You will be listened to and encounter friendly staff that ensure you get the best care. This care comes from their team of experts, including a provider and an ultrasonographer on the first visit.

They will do onsite ultrasound and diagnostics to ensure you waste as little time as possible. And you will get same-day results from one of their providers. The team designs and offers a customized treatment plan to meet your needs and goals.

Dr Azarbehi is a board-certified family practice physician. He is boarded with ABFM since 2013 and graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, California, in 2010, and completed his residency at the University of Wyoming Family Practice Residency Program.

He practiced in a rural-based community health center for the past ten years, with whole scope experience, before moving to Arizona and starting the vein center.

The center has been praised by numerous patients for its attentive services and five-star results. Tracie Hoffman said: Dr Nima took the time to explain my condition to me and shared with me my options. The procedures were fast and painless. My legs have never felt better.”

To book an appointment or for more details about the procedures, call Phone: 480-630-2886 or email: info@eliteveinclinic.com. View https//eliteveinclinic.com/locations/varicose-veins-phoenix/ for their full scope of services.