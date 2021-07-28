How to choose which mppsc coaching institute and it’s notes are good to join for MPPSC Preparation?

Indore, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — When you are thinking of joining any coaching institute, do not go by their advertisements. Many institutes only keep the names of toppers even if they visited their institute for open mock interview as it was free. There are gradations in the level of engagement a topper has with an institute, and you need to recognize this before you decide to join them.

It is always advisable to take the opinion of those who have already taken mppsc coaching in that institute, to make an informed decision. Their response should be given more importance and not pamphlets or advertisements.

About the capacity of teachers in coaching institutes?

Many a times, aspirants (especially beginners) place a lot of trust and credibility in the coaching teachers. Some teachers are really good but some are just awful. Especially in special subjects like GS, reading standard books and referring to internet will tell you whether what you are being taught in mppsc coaching in indore institutes is right or just rubbish.

You can also search the blogs of toppers on that particular topic, who would have given an accurate account of their opinion about the institute.

How useful are coaching notes? Can they replace standard books?

Standard books are important because they are written from the ground up and they form the foundation of your knowledge. Once you have read the standard books, reading coaching mppsc notes becomes not only a lot easier, but you can also see where a small subject fits into that bigger picture.

The problem with just reading coaching mppsc notes is that they give you such a big picture perspective. What you will be left with are fragmented concepts and broken knowledge that do not stay in your memory for long. For long term memory, we need context of a topic, so you should always start with standard books.

While reading the mppsc notes, remember these:

MPPSC Coaching in indore notes are helpful and they are easy to revise before the exam. But they can only complement but never replace standard books. Always map your notes to the chapters and topics of the course. Most of the coaching institutes do not cover the syllabus completely. Even if they do, they usually run through a few chapters. So when you see that a topic is not covered well in your notes, read yourself from other sources and make mppsc handwritten notes. Coaching notes and materials come in handy to cover a specific topic. For example for subject like government schemes, instead of laboring to compile them from the websites of ministries, it is better that you buy compilation booklet of any institute. Smart work saves you a lot of time. You must remember that MPPSC is not at all like an undergraduate exam. In college, it is quite easy to just read notes and score well. But in MPPSC, the questions are of high level and of deep analytical depth. Usually, no question comes directly from your mppsc coaching notes. It is the clarity of your concepts – especially in the optional – that will help you write good answers.

Should I take coaching for GS?

General Studies is not quantum physics. MPPSC only expects candidates to have a generalist understanding of a wide range of topics. So if you have the material with you and can study on your own, you will be able to understand the subject and hence GS coaching isn’t really necessary. You only need to go the market, buy the relevant GS material or coaching notes and study on your own.