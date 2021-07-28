Increase in Mining Activities to Boost Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Growth Through 2030

Expansion of industries, coupled with government initiatives aimed at curbing emission from these industries will aid the expansion of froth flotation chemicals market, finds Fact MR in a new study. Global froth flotation chemicals market is expected to gain from the rising use of mixed collectors during flotation.

Mixed collector system has advantages such as high froth carrying capacity, improved grades, improved middling particle flotation, and offers overall cost reduction. The system makes flotation of various minerals and metals an improved process with additional benefits. Mixed collector systems are used in the extraction of several metals and minerals such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, and phosphate.

The rising use of mixed collector systems in iron ore is likely to create lucrative growth prospects for the market, offsetting the impact of changing regulatory landscape.

The report presents an executive-level blueprint of the market, covering growth drivers and restraints. It studies growth prospects across various segments besides identifying investment feasibility in key regions. Some of the key takeaways are highlighted below.

Key Takeaways from Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Report

The demand from Asia Pacific will continue to rise, driven by surging mining activities besides expansion of paper & pulp and other industries

China will emerge as one of the leading consumers of froth flotation chemicals in Asia Pacific, backed by the country’s increasing mining operations

Mining will remain the leading end user of froth flotation chemicals market and is expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period

Collectors are projected to be remain the more commonly used reagent types in the market

Surging Mining Activities to Propel Growth

Froth flotation will remain highly sought-after as one of the key steps that go in the extraction of sulfide ores. The process makes it extraction of precious metals from even low quality ores simpler and more efficient. The demand for froth flotation minerals is forecast to surge in response to the increasing investment in mining activities. Besides this, surging demand for recycled paper is expected to create lucrative prospects for growth in the market. Considering this, increasing production of paper and paperboard is likely to create growth opportunities for the froth flotation chemicals market in the coming years.

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

The market is highly consolidated. Players in the global froth flotation chemicals market are looking at collaborations and partnerships as key strategies in order to gain edge over competition.

Also, technological advancements are something that companies are relying on to gain market advantage.

Some of the key players in the global froth flotation chemicals market are Air products and chemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, ArrMaz products LP, Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Cheminova AS, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, , Huntsman International LLC, Kemira and Nasaco International LLC are some of the leading companies in the market.

