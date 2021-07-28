Plating Chemicals to Lead the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Through 2030

A new study by Fact.MR projects growth at a steady pace for the global metal finishing chemicals market, driven by the surging demand from automotive, construction, and other industries. Between 2020 and 2030, the market is expected to grow at above 2% CAGR.

The demand for metal finishing chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulphuric acid, and others is rising at a steady pace. This trend is expected to continue especially as various industries adopt metal finishing to ensure better chemical resistance of machinery parts and offer protection against wear and tear.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5375&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Automotive, electrical, aerospace, and defense industries are among the key end users in the market. The rising demand for advanced properties from these sectors has been encouraging market players to focus on new launches. This also presents lucrative prospects for the expansion of the market.

The report offers a holistic overview, covering factors impacting the market’s growth trajectory. Some of the key highlights from the report are discussed below.

Key Takeaways from Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Report

Plating chemicals are expected to maintain the lead in terms of product type

Among process used for metal finishing, electroplating will remain highly sought-after

The demand from automotive sector will continue increasing through the forecast period

Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market for metal finishing products, yet North America is expected to remain dominant through the forecast period

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5375&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

“The surge in demand for electroplating and polishing processes is driving the global metal finishing chemicals market. As the requirement for wear-resistant, durable, and corrosion-resistant machinery equipment, electrical components, and others is increasing among diverse industries, the key market players are focusing on product launches to cater to their requirement. Also, the rise in demand for bio-based cleaning chemicals will create growth opportunities for the market,” said a Fact.MR analyst.

Expansion of Automotive Industry Supporting Growth

Metal finishing chemicals are used to improve durability and appearance of metal surfaces and are highly sought-after among various industries. In the automotive industry, various components such as interior and exterior of vehicles, internal machinery equipment, and others require protection against wear and corrosion. Metal finishing process not only makes the automotive parts resistant to corrosion, rust, and wear, but provides them with the better appearance.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5375?utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

According to Fact.MR, electroplating is a highly preferred metal finishing process. It will continue witnessing high demand across the globe. As the automotive industry is projected to expand further in the coming years, the metal finishing chemicals market is expected to grow significantly.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002661/0/en/Consumption-of-Ammonium-Sulfate-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Pharmaceutical-Applications-to-Generate-Major-Profits-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com