IntelliExpo – Best Online Virtual Event Management Software for Corporate Companies

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — IntelliExpo, a leader in online virtual event management software, is one of the most popular tools in the market currently to help corporate companies.

Corporate companies have been resilient in responding to the unique challenges due to the pandemic, and have even embraced remote work for extended periods of time. A major change during this time has been the complete absence of physical meetings and face-to-face interactions. Surprisingly, organizations have also been able to not only survive but thrive in these trying circumstances by leveraging a host of online communication tools.

Earlier, corporate companies recognized that physical events are great for marketing and sales initiatives, and would participate as per their relevance and convenience. In their absence, virtual events have become widely accepted as an evolution to such events.

IntelliExpo, a leader in online virtual event management software, is one of the most popular tools in the market currently to help corporate companies. Virtual events are simply events that are hosted online where anyone from around the world can use a link to participate. Other than that, virtual events can have a similar agenda and structure as physical events. But again, they can also be unique and experiment in this regard with minimal costs.

IntelliExpo is primarily a tool for external communication, used to achieve marketing or training goals. It allows greater capabilities so that you can replicate actual physical events online with the same, or better engagement, and reach their business goals in a faster and easier manner. It is a feature-rich virtual expo and trade shows platform which offers a wide range of experiences to all stakeholders.

It is an event platform which has all the answers to your online virtual event management requirements. It does not even require you to download anything as it is built entirely on HTML5 to support PCs, MAC, phones, and tablets. IntelliExpo is also built with enterprise level security that is being constantly updated to ensure safety for all your attendees, and for their communication and interaction data.

One of the strongest features, which makes it so popular, is that it enables you to completely customize the virtual environment so you can highlight your event and branding requirements. You can actually simply choose one of their templates, or create your own for a unique experience. This means that with IntelliExpo, you can even sell sponsorships to your virtual booths to drive better revenues and give an opportunity for your sponsors to showcase their product/ service.

When conducting virtual events, you can use additional features such as audience polls, Q&A sessions, etc. which can be immensely helpful in boosting customer engagement.

About IntelliExpo – Online Virtual Event Management Software:

For corporate companies that have been limited by the absence of physical events, IntelliExpo is a great online virtual event management software solution which can help bring back the benefits of physical events without involving the costs and efforts of the same. Sure, the future is uncertain right now, but this is also an opportunity for businesses to become stronger by reaching out to their relevant audience and helping them with the right products/ services. And virtual meetings are great at empowering the corporate companies to do so.

To know more about company and the product, visit at https://intelliexpo.com/