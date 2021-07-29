iServe Financial: The Best Loan Provider of the Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Due to their impeccable financial solutions which are delivered with expertise and finesse, iServe Financial is known as the best loan provider in the industry. The integrated technology platforms of iServe Financial connects more than a hundred financial institutes and filter through thousands of financial solutions available in the market to provide their customers with the finest personalized loans and services.

iServe Financial was established in Pune, in the year 2014 by Mr. Dipak Samanta, a retail financial asset expert. In the financial industry, Mr. Samanta is recognized as an excellent innovator who has created the most secure, consistent and reliable system which provides its customers with the best financial products. Under his expert guidance, the team at iServe Financial has worked endlessly to make it a renowned platform that is trusted by its clients.

The team continues to use innovative technology, core banking experience and sound strategy to simplify the borrowing process for its customers. They offer their clients the right mix of everything that is required to get a loan that is suitable to their needs: appropriate financiers, best interest rates, optimal pricing, lowest application fees and efficient services, both online and offline. They aim to provide their customers with the knowledge to make accurate, educated decisions while purchasing a financial product such as credit card, car loan, gold loan, home loan, instant personal loan, business loan, loan against property, SME loans, etc.

“iServe Financial aims at simplifying financial matters for people all across the country. We wish to be recognized as the finest platform helping millennials in making well-informed financial discussions. Our local presence in 20 cities has helped us establish ourselves as the best loan provider in the industry. We work relentlessly to provide our customers with the right and simplified financial solutions at the right time,” says Mr. Dipak Samanta, Founder of iServe Financial.

The team at iServe Financial consists of diligent ex-bankers and trained professionals who have experience in monitoring and managing client transactions. Having an average experience of more than ten years has allowed iServe Financials’ workforce to maintain its legacy of providing superior and unparalleled financial solutions.

Summary:

