Five Attorneys at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Receive Super Lawyers Designations

ST. PETERSBURG, USA, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., one of Tampa Bay’s oldest and prestigious law firms, is excited to announce the continuation of its legacy of having multiple lawyers recognized with the designation of Super Lawyer. Sean McQuaid, Aubrey Dicus, Howard Ross, Caitlin Szematowicz, and Andrew Pardun all received this significant honor. “Our lawyers have worked hard to help our clients and give back to the community. We are proud that Florida Super Lawyers has noticed our achievements and rewarded our accomplishments,” said Sean McQuaid who is currently both the firm President and President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Every lawyer from the firm recognized by Florida Super Lawyers has donated countless hours to helping improve Pinellas County. Many decades ago, the law firm realized that having its lawyers donate their time to the community provided a healthy balance to the pressure of the practice of law. Anthony Battaglia realized long ago that lawyers have an obligation to use their education, training and experience to lead. The five attorneys recognized in 2021 Florida Super Lawyers are examples of this philosophy.

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for their skill and experience in handling complex litigation, injury cases, complicated commercial transactions, and corporate matters. While civil and commercial litigation is the firm’s largest area of practice, their work also encompasses business and personal transactions, appellate law, employment law, alternative dispute resolution, wills, trusts and probate, real property and title insurance, personal injury, as well as criminal defense matters.

For more information on the firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. please visit www.stpetelawgroup.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300.

# # #