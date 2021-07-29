Aussie Print Icon SNAP Set to Take on Offshore Print Giants with the Release of Snap Print-Online

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Snap Print & Design is taking on the major offshore players in the online print industry through the launch of Snap Print-Online, providing SNAP customers with access to a world leading DIY graphic design technology powered by Canva, all supported by local Snap Centre expertise, convenience, and speed of service.

Renowned as the market leader in the ‘bricks and mortar’ delivery of print services for well over the past century, SNAP has made the move online to open new markets for their 130+ SNAP franchise owners and to meet the preferences of the modern print buyer.

“SNAP is a unique business, made up of over a hundred small business owners, many who have held Snap Centres in the same location for over 20 years,” said Richard Thame, CEO of Snap Franchising Ltd.

Mr. Thame said the key focus for SNAP in the design of Snap Print-Online was to provide world best technology for SNAP’s customers, which was how Canva became involved in the project, whilst ensuring that local Snap Centres would be the beneficiary of the new customer channels that this technology will help create.

“The digital environment is an important part of Snap Franchising’s future, but equally so is the success of our local Snap Centres, the small business owners they are connected with, and in turn, the jobs they create in their local communities.

“One of the important lessons of the pandemic has been the realisation of how important our local businesses are to their local communities. ‘Working Together in Community’ is a value that SNAP has always believed in and why every order made through Snap Print-Online will connect customers directly to their local Snap Centre.”

The partnership with SNAP is also a world first for Canva, making it the first partnership for the now $20 billion valued tech unicorn with a franchise business.

“In early 2020 when I first connected with SNAP what I saw from them was vision and a willingness to invest in a modern e-commerce platform that would be best in class globally. Through combining the Canva platform with this vision, what they have delivered is beyond our expectations and we expect massive growth from the SNAP/Canva partnership into a premium print marketplace,” says Aaron Day, Global Partnerships Lead for Canva.

SNAP’s Chief Growth Officer, Sonia Shwabsky described the partnership with Canva as a perfect union, helping the business to create a hybrid service model that brings the best of online together with the person to person in-store experience.

“Our customers today have access to a world leading digital design product as well as local expert advice when they need it. When you use Snap Print-Online, you are not buying your business cards or marketing material from a faceless overseas entity you cannot speak with, you are buying it from a locally based small business.”

Describing Snap Print-Online as an integrated design-to-print solution, Ms Shwabsky said that customers can now work with SNAP how-ever and when-ever they choose, online 24/7, or directly with their local Snap Centre in-person or over the phone.

“That is the SNAP difference: high quality, world leading technology backed by support from SNAP’s locally based print and design experts, providing our customers with the best of both worlds,” said Ms. Shwabsky.

About SNAP

With over 120 years in the printing industry, nobody knows or understands print better than SNAP. This is reflected in the SNAP brand promise:

‘We put passion and craft into print, so that each and every customer gets the WOW response they’re looking for.’

SNAP has an Australian network of 130+ Snap Centres, all locally owned and operated. Customers can choose how they prefer to work with SNAP, either person-to-person, or online 24/7, with all orders cared for by the print and design experts at their local Snap Centre.

Snap Print-Online provides a fully integrated design-to-print solution, with DIY design capability powered by Canva in addition to the ability to upload artwork or request the services of a SNAP graphic designer.

As business printing specialists, SNAP caters to the needs of all types of organisations, from the local sporting club through to corporate multinationals requiring a comprehensive print management solution.