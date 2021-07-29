H&S – THE NO.1 REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN U.A.E COMES TO PAKISTAN

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — H&S Real Estate is a subsidiary of Haqsons Group of Companies with its head office in Dubai. It is a global investment company with a presence in four countries: the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Japan, and Angola. Under the leadership of Mr. Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman H&S Group, Mr. Saad Haq, Group CEO H&S Group, and Mr. Fahad Haq, CEO H&S Real Estate; H&S has become a trusted brand.

This real estate agency is especially renowned in UAE’s Dubai Real Estate Development and Property Investments industries. With over 25 years of experience, it has played a leading role in servicing giant real estate developers like Emaar, Meraas, and Damac, and many others. After making it big in the UAE, H&S now aims to transform the real estate landscape of Pakistan!



Achievements:

Awarded Top Sales Company in Dubai by Dubai Holding in 2015

Awarded Top Achievement Award by Dubai Holding in 2016

Awarded Top Platinum Company in Dubai by Emaar Properties in 2017

Awarded No.1 in Sales In All Of Dubai by Emaar Properties in 2018

Awarded Top Sales Award by Meeras in 2018

Awarded Top Sales at Project Launch by Meeras in 2018

Awarded Highest Sales Recorded in One Year in Dubai by Dubai Land Development in 2019

Awarded No.1 in Sales In All Of Dubai For The 2nd Within Half Year of 2019 by Emaar Properties

Awarded No.1 in Sales In All Of Dubai For The 3rd Time In One Year by Emaar Properties in 2019

Awarded Top Sales at Company in Dubai by Nshama in 2020

Awarded No.1 Sales Company in Dubai by Tilal Al. Ghaf in 2020

Awarded No.1 in Pakistan for Panorama Sales in Pakistan by Emaar Properties Pakistan in 2020

Awarded Top Sales Company in Dubai by DAMAC in 2020 & 2021

