Facility Management Companies | Unicare Services

Chennai, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Unicare Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd. is promoted by group of experts in the field of hospitality services having decades of experience in managing “Facility Management Services” in multinational companies of similar nature. The company is based at Chennai and has a strong back up of experts in similar and supportive field.

Unicare Facility does a thorough analytical survey of the internal structure of your enterprise to understand the core and the peripheral functions. Once the peripheral functions are identified, we act swiftly to transform them into our core functions leaving your enterprise free to focus on its core competencies. We offer an exhaustive range of services that range from services like Housekeeping, security, catering, pest control, maintenance & engineering, landscaping, customer service. Our integrated service delivery model includes a wide range of services such as FMS, Housekeeping Services, Security Services, Property Management Services, Office Support Services, M&E Services, Pest Control Services, Disinfection Services and Customer Support

