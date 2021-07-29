Places to Explore Near Vadodara

Gujarat, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Vadodara has a lot to offer visitors who come to the city. And if you live in this city, you are fortunate to be able to take a tour of the city’s great attractions whenever you like. The city is famed for its rich history, and you can get a sense of its tradition and beauty by visiting the palace, museums, Mandvi gate, and other attractions. If, on the other hand, you want to explore the several beautiful tourist spots near this city, you have a plethora of possibilities.

The following are a few must-see attractions in and near Vadodara:

1. Zarwani Waterfall:

To witness the magnificent Zarwani waterfall, you must go to Shoolpaneshwar Zoo. Once there, you may see a variety of flora and animals, as well as one of the best waterfalls around Vadodara. You can either trek or go on safari to get to the waterfall. The third alternative is to walk along a nature route. No matter how you get there, you will certainly have a fantastic time in the midst of nature.

Distance: 97 kms from Vadodara

2. Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary:

Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most beautiful spots around Vadodara that can be reached in three hours. You can go on a safari to see enormous animals like bears, boars, and members of the cat family. At this location, you can have a very adventurous trip. Camping and trekking are two other activities available here.

Distance: 81.7 kms from Vadodara

3. Hathni Waterfalls:

Within 100 kilometres of Vadodara, you may have one of the best road trips to Hathni waterfalls. To get to this waterfall, you’ll have to go through impenetrable jungle. The atmosphere is peaceful and quiet here. Nobody will bother you if you relax as much as you want here. Camping, where they can also cook, is a popular activity among tourists in this area.

Distance: 76 kms from Vadodara

4. Kabirwad:

Kabirwad is a popular island located in the Narmada River. Kabir, a poet from the 18th century, was the inspiration for the island’s name. To go to the island, you’ll need to take a boat. The island is densely forested and home to a banyan tree that is thought to be over 100 years old.

Distance: 80 kms from Vadodara

5. Champaner:

Tourists frequently visit the Champaner and Pavagadh hills. The majority of visitors come to see the remnants of historic structures and forts. One of the main attractions here is the Champaner fortress, which features a mix of Hindu and Muslim architecture. The Champaner fort has an entry cost of INR 40 and is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an ideal location for old-world photography.

Distance: 49 km from Vadodara