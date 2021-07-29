Enterprise Wearable Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global enterprise wearable market is anticipated to reach 22.3 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing use of wearable devices by geriatric population due to chronic disorders and growing demand from emerging economies of Asia Pacific region. Enterprise wearables are the wearable consumer gadgets used in industries like healthcare and medical, wellness and fitness, infotainment, industrial & military, etc. In healthcare and medical segment, they monitor vital body signs for probable disorder, in military and industrial purposes, they monitor activities & augment senses. They are also used for advanced lifestyle purposes or entertainment.

Drivers

Enterprise wearable market is witnessing growth due to the introduction of modern technologies like non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for medical, smart glasses & watches, and wide availability of products from leading manufacturers. The adoption of consumer medical devices is growing due to increasing awareness about health, which increases the demand for enterprise wearables, thereby encouraging enterprise wearable industry. Also, the growing demand of enterprise wearables for heads-up displays in production areas, hand-worn terminals in warehousing & logistics, smart clothing for tracking location, and detecting industrial gases is stimulating the market growth of enterprise wearable.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

IoT

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Wrist-wear

Foot wear

Eye wear

Arm wear

Head wear

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Infotainment

Healthcare

IT & telecom

Others

Key Players Analysis Covered in these reports

Apple

Adidas

Samsung Electronics

Alphabet

Xiaomi

Seiko Epson Corporation

Misfit

Sony Corporation

Fitbit

Regional Outlook

Geographically, enterprise wearable industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the market of enterprise wearable owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices for healthcare purposes.

