Can Exercise Protect People from Colorectal Cancer?

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Thanks to the advancement of medical science, cancer screening, cancer detection, and other treatment modalities, colorectal cancer treatment has become more effective and curative. All individuals showing symptoms of malignancy or asymptomatic and at risk of developing cancer, are offered cancer screening for early detection and intervention. As a result, the number of patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer at an early stage has increased over the years.

As regards colorectal cancer, the lifetime risk of developing it is about 4.3% for men and 4% for women. Some of the risk factors for colon and rectal cancer include a low-fibre high-fat diet, obesity, lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption. Therefore, unhealthy lifestyle choices are a key players in increasing your risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Research had earlier suggested that physical activity is highly effective in reducing the risk of colorectal cancer by approximately 15%. Further studies have also found that cancer patients who are undergoing cancer treatment, and patients that have had their cancer removed, may benefit from physical activity. The risk of cancer coming back after surgery may be reduced by 50% if patients regularly engage in physical activities.

“Previously, we knew that regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Recent studies have shown that physical activity is not only of benefit in prevention, but it is also part of the cure. This brings further hopes to so many affected people.”, says world-renowned proctologist and speaker Dr. Antonio Privitera, MD, Ph.D. of NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai.

Today, experts around the world advice both colorectal cancer survivors and those at high risk of developing cancer to exercise as part of their lifestyle. Anything from a simple cardio workout (e.g. walking, swimming, or jogging) to playing a high-intensity sports (e.g. squash, tennis, etc.), can help individuals after curative cancer surgery to live cancer-free.

“While exercise does help people keep cancer away, we strongly advise patients in remission and those at risk for cancer to attend their regular check-ups and doctor appointments to ensure that they are continuously kept under control”, Dr. Antonio Privitera added.

