PDX Renovations Buys Homes on the Seller’s Terms

2021-Jul-30

Vancouver, WA, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — PDX Renovations is pleased to announce they buy homes on the seller’s terms. They understand how complicated the selling process can be and strive to make it as easy as possible for sellers to sell their homes quickly.

The process of selling a home through PDX Renovations is simple. Homeowners first fill out a simple online form with basic information about their homes. The professional team looks over the information and contacts the owner to present a fair cash offer for the home. Sellers can then look over the contract and decide whether they wish to sell to the company. Homeowners can choose their closing date, making the process even faster and more convenient.

PDX Renovation operates with experience and integrity to ensure homeowners get a fair value for their homes without waiting for the right offer on the traditional real estate market. Their team purchases homes in any condition, eliminating the need to clean and renovate a home before completing the sale. These factors result in faster sales for homeowners, allowing them to move on to the next stage in their lives without the hassle of dealing with the real estate market.

Anyone interested in learning about the home selling process can find out more by visiting the PDX Renovations website or by calling 360-602-6982.

About PDX Renovations: PDX Renovations is a leading home buyer in Vancouver, WA, purchasing homes in an as-is condition. They offer homeowners a fair cash value for their homes for a fast, efficient sales process. There’s no need to clean or renovate a home before selling it.

Company: PDX Renovations
Address: 203 SE Park Plaza Drive
City: Vancouver
State: WA
Zip Code: 98683
Telephone number: 360-602-6982

