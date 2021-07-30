Interventional Radiology Products Market : Industry Insight, Key Players and Market Growth

Posted on 2021-07-30 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global interventional radiology products market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement scenario for interventional radiology procedures. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, high cost and inaccessibility of advanced therapeutics may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The interventional radiology products market is segmented based on type, procedure, application, and region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67681703

OPPORTUNITY: Emerging markets

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the interventional radiology products market. These countries are expected to witness high growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of less stringent regulatory policies and low competition. To leverage the high-growth opportunities in these markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing competition in mature markets is further compelling interventional radiology device manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), and Cardinal Health (US)

North America was the largest regional market for interventional radiology products market in 2020.

The interventional radiology products is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of key players in the region.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution