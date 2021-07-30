C&C Cranes Announced 24/7 Mobile Crane Service in Melbourne

Posted on 2021-07-30 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Mobile Crane Company

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — C&C Cranes, a reliable Crane Hire Company Melbourne providing exceptional services, has announced to work 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The company is on the top list among many Crane Service Melbourne providers. They have handled many major and minor works like roof trusses lifting, formwork materials lifting, steel erection lifting, swimming pool lifting, brick cage lifting, and concrete panel rotation using different types of cranes.

They have different sizes of cranes to complete the task like mini crawlers, tower cranes, landing platforms, mobile cranes, and much more.

When planning the crane work, they ensure the safety of people – workers, staff, or trespassers – around the worksite. The experienced and qualified team of C&C Cranes knows the potential risks involved in their work. Thus, they completely take charge of protection and safety.  

They knew that emergencies could strike at any time and that people might need them urgently, so they started working day and night to serve the citizens of Melbourne and the nearby areas.

The company has approved 16T City Class Mobile Cranes which meet the statutory norms and requirements.

From short-term lifting projects to long-term requirements, such as roadwork projects, construction sites, or transportation precincts, C&C Cranes has strong expertise to meet the requirements.

When asked about the reasons, the company’s spokesperson said, “At C&C Cranes, we announced that we would be helping people in or around Melbourne for full-time crane services. They had an emergency, their crane company cancelled the plan at the last minute, or they faced some budget problem. Our Crane Hire in Melbourne will be quick and cost-effective. Our highly experienced team makes sure to be at your door whenever you need us.”

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution