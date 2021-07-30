C&C Cranes Announced 24/7 Mobile Crane Service in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — C&C Cranes, a reliable Crane Hire Company Melbourne providing exceptional services, has announced to work 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The company is on the top list among many Crane Service Melbourne providers. They have handled many major and minor works like roof trusses lifting, formwork materials lifting, steel erection lifting, swimming pool lifting, brick cage lifting, and concrete panel rotation using different types of cranes.

They have different sizes of cranes to complete the task like mini crawlers, tower cranes, landing platforms, mobile cranes, and much more.

When planning the crane work, they ensure the safety of people – workers, staff, or trespassers – around the worksite. The experienced and qualified team of C&C Cranes knows the potential risks involved in their work. Thus, they completely take charge of protection and safety.

They knew that emergencies could strike at any time and that people might need them urgently, so they started working day and night to serve the citizens of Melbourne and the nearby areas.

The company has approved 16T City Class Mobile Cranes which meet the statutory norms and requirements.

From short-term lifting projects to long-term requirements, such as roadwork projects, construction sites, or transportation precincts, C&C Cranes has strong expertise to meet the requirements.

When asked about the reasons, the company’s spokesperson said, “At C&C Cranes, we announced that we would be helping people in or around Melbourne for full-time crane services. They had an emergency, their crane company cancelled the plan at the last minute, or they faced some budget problem. Our Crane Hire in Melbourne will be quick and cost-effective. Our highly experienced team makes sure to be at your door whenever you need us.”