Apollo Fertility Set Up A State-Of-The-Art IVF Centre In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — To bring fertility treatment of international standards within the reach of every individual, Apollo fertility (part of Apollo Health & Lifestyle and the Apollo Hospitals group) launches its first and one of the biggest standalone, state-of-the-art fertility centre in Varanasi & Eastern Uttar Pradesh, bringing a new ray of hope to couples who are unable to conceive naturally.

Spread across 7000 Sq. ft, it will also be the one of the first IVF lab with class 100 OT & laminar air flow, HEPA filters, & separate AHUs for OT & Embryology lab as per International standards which ensures superior air quality and best culture conditions for Embryos to grow. A trained team of clinicians & Embryologists, having a combined experience of more than 5000 IVF cases, will be offering world class services here.

Dr Ajay Gangoli, Medical Director – AHLL shared, “Change in lifestyle, delayed family planning, stress, irregular sleep patterns, diabetes, obesity, smoking and alcohol etc. are the reason that affecting fertility and have led to rise in male and female infertility.”

“According to The Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility currently affects about 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population, with higher rates in urban areas, where one out of six couples is impacted.”

Like all Apollo Fertility centres, this centre will also have treatment options for end to end care of infertility related issues ranging from IUI, IVF, ICSI, PGT-A/M/SR, Oocyte freezing and Semen freezing. Advanced treatment options also include Gynaecology, Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic surgeries, Fertility preservation, ERA,TESA, TESE, PESA, MESA under one roof. The highly trained and experienced team of doctors, who are experts on Reproductive Medicine, are equipped to address both male and female infertility issues.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Chandrasekhar, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited, said, “We are extremely happy and proud to launch one of the biggest state of the art standalone fertility centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. India has become the most sought after destination for all the infertility-related treatments, for the affordable and qualitative treatment that the country is able to provide. After the successful launch of Fertility Centres in Solapur, Borivali, Kolkata, Thane, Noida, Hyderabad earlier this year, this will be the groups second flagship centre in Uttar Pradesh and first in Eastern UP.

With a wide range of services being offered under one roof, our state-of-the-art centre will be boon to many couples living in and around Varanasi and adjacent districts of Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Balia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonabhadra and Sant Ravidas Nagar.Couples from the region who are trying to conceive can avail scientific help t our cneter under the guidance of our Clinicians. Apollo is the most trusted healthcare brand in India, and we hope our fertility services will address an essential gap in quality Infertility treatment in the region.”

Apollo Fertility, with its strong presence in 9 cities across India, plans to rapidly expand its footprint across other parts of the country with its evidence-based approach towards reproductive medicine.

Trying to conceive? Get Free First consultation at One of India’s Leading IVF centres. Apollo Fertility Varanasi. Call 18605004424

About Apollo Fertility: Welcome to Apollo Fertility. We consider the emotional well-being of our patients to be as important as the clinical standards that we deliver. Born with the belief that childbirth is a celebration and not a disease, at Apollo Fertility, we understand the toll that difficulty in conception can take on you. Which is why our team of Specialists in Reproductive Medicine, Embryologists, Andrologists, Ultrasonologists and Counsellors double up as your guides and confidantes in this journey.