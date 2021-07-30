Technology Innovations Is Expected To Aid Growth Of Global Solar Ventilation Systems Market By 2027

The latest Fact.MR study on global Solar Ventilation Systems market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Solar Ventilation Systems as well as the factors responsible for Solar Ventilation Systems Market growth.

Global Solar Ventilation Systems Market: Snapshot

The global solar ventilation systems market is foretold to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application.

Government subsidies are expected to benefit both manufactures and consumers of solar ventilation systems. Panel pricing is one of the areas where both the entities could benefit from such subsidies. Rooftop installation has been on the rise in the recent years, and is anticipated to push market growth during the course of the forecast period 2018-2027.

Increasing Awareness of Renewable Source of Energy to Boost Sales of Solar Ventilation Systems

Consumers are cognizant regarding solar technology. With growing awareness rate among consumers, especially in emerging economies of China and India and developed regions of United States, and countries in Europe, the future of solar technology holds high potential. This is expected to further the sales of solar ventilation systems, despite high initial costs.

With a change in consumer thinking about short term cost challenges and are looking forward to long term benefits, the adoption of solar ventilation systems is expected to spur in the years to follow.

Prominent Players in Solar Ventilation System

Solatube International Inc.

Solar Royal LLC

Titus HVAC

Vents (Blauberg Group)

Air Vent, Inc.

Broan, Inc.

Active Ventilation Products, Inc.

Ventamatic, Ltd.

Attic Breeze LLC

Segmentation :-

By Mounting Type

Gable Mounted

Roof Mounted

By Output Power

Less than 10 Watt

10 Watt – 20 Watt

More than 20 Watt

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

