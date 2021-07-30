Sales of Paintball Equipment Through Direct-to-Customer Channel to Cross US$ 170 Mn by 2028

Companies in the Paintball Equipment Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Paintball Equipment Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2096

Paintball equipment market will continue to witness a slackened growth through 2028, according to a new Fact.MR study. Growth of the paintball equipment market continues to remain sustained by factors such as rising participation rate in recreational sports and popularity of paintball among Millennials. Inclination of individuals toward indoor role-playing games (RPG) has raised enthusiasm in confrontational sporting activities, which will further uphold sales of paintball equipment in the forthcoming years.

Sales of paintball equipment though the direct-to-customer channel are estimated to be on an upswing in the coming years, accounting for a larger share in the paintball equipment market. According to the report, the sales of paintball equipment through direct-to-customer channel are expected to cross US$ 170 Mn by 2028.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2096

The demand for paintball equipment such as paintballs is projected to increase at a significant pace throughout the forecast period. Sales of paintballs are likely to be on an upswing on the back of increasing developments such as use of gelatin paintballs that reduce injuries during a direct hit. The paintball equipment market is also influenced by growing innovations in secondary paintball equipment such as goggle cloths and loaders.

Segmentation

The segmentation section of the paintball equipment market report offers insights on individual segments of the paintball equipment market.

Based on the product type, the paintball equipment market is categorized into markers, masks, hoppers, paintballs, pods, packs, barrels and propellants.

By sales channel, the paintball equipment market finds distribution through modern trade channel, specialty stores, third-party online channel and direct-to-consumer channel.

The paintball equipment market report also delivers a regional analysis for the total of five regions across the globe.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2096

Sales of paintball equipment are likely to remain concentrated in the developed regions of North America and Europe. North America is expected to showcase higher market attractiveness for paintball equipment owing to a higher participation rate. For instance, according to SFIA (Sports and Fitness Industry Association), participation of people in paintball activity from United States alone was 3,707,000 in 2016 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, macroeconomic aspects such as higher GDP per capita of the region is expected to support the growth of the paintball equipment market in North America.

The paintball equipment market is also influenced by growing events and championships worldwide, for instance associations such as EPBF (European Paintball Federation) are promoting the sport across European countries by conducting world championships hosted in European countries. This is likely to augment sales of paintball equipment, in turn providing potential growth avenues for paintball equipment manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/01/28/1706082/0/en/eSports-Market-to-Surpass-US-6000-Million-by-2028-on-Back-of-Growing-Popularity-Among-Enthusiasts-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com