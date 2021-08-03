Introduction of Exotic Tastes by Manufactures have been Driving Demand for Surimi : Fact.MR

Surimi Market – Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the surimi market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020-2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the surimi market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of surimi. The study also provides the dynamics that are expected to influence the future status of the surimi market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the surimi market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Surimi Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales in the surimi market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the surimi market has also been considered through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario regarding the sales of surimi during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Surimi Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the surimi market with detailed segmentation on the basis of source, packaging, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Source Alaska Pollock

Itoyori

Pacific Whiting

Silver Carp

Others Packaging Chilled or Fresh

Frozen End Use Households

Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HoReCa)

Food Processing

Others Distribution Channel Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Wet Markets and others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Surimi Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The study provides each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn) analysis in the surimi market.

Market estimates at global and regional levels for surimi are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and “Mn Units” in terms of volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent surimi market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Another key feature of the surimi market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources, from sales and delivery perspectives in the surimi market.

Surimi Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which help deliver projections on regional markets. This chapter include regional macros (political economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the surimi market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuations on demand for surimi have been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of prominence in regions and countries. Regional market Y-o-Y growth estimates have also incorporated in the report.

Detail breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

For More Insights

Surimi Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers in the surimi market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market players who are principally engaged in the production of surimi has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been combined in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus, providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the surimi market. Prominent companies operating in the global surimi market include Viciunai Group, Russian Fishery Company, Trans-Ocean Products, Seaprimexco Vietnam, Thong Siek Global (TSG), Gadre Marine, Ocean More Foods Co., Limited, A B Golden Seafood, and Pescamar, among others.

