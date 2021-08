Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=254612639

Growth in the forensic equipment and supplies market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing number of crimes across major countries, ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in the field of forensics, and the rising awareness among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology.

Government forensic laboratories to account for the largest share of the forensic equipment market, by end user, in 2019

Based on end user, the forensic supplies market is segmented into government forensic laboratories, independent forensic laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. Government forensic laboratories are estimated to be the largest end-users of forensic equipment and supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of drug abuse cases and paternity/maternity disputes across major countries, coupled with the increasingly stringent guidelines for criminal investigations and their strict implementation across mature countries.

Drug testing/toxicology segment estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

Toxicology/toxicity testing includes the identification and quantification of pharmacological and chemical substances (such as heroin, cocaine, poisons, alcohols, metals, and gases) in a forensic sample. The growth of the drug testing/toxicology segment is attributed to factors such as the growing availability of innovative toxicity analysis platforms worldwide and the increasing number of drug testing laboratories across major countries.

Instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the forensic equipment and supplies market, by product, in 2019

Based on product, the forensic equipment market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, evidence-drying cabinets, and low-temperature storage devices. The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the forensic supplies market in 2019. The increasing adoption of DNA profiling in criminology across emerging and less-developed countries and the increasing production of illicit drugs are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The major players operating in the Forensic Equipments Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), and SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US). The other prominent players operating in the market include QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Spectris (UK), Lynn Peavey Company (US), Air Science (US), Sirchie (US), BVDA International (Netherlands), Safariland, LLC (US), Horiba (Japan), and Illumina, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments in Forensic Equipment Market

> In June 2016, Thermo Fisher launched the Thermo Scientific Q Exactive BioPharma MS/MS Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap mass spectrometer. This helped the company to improve its position in the forensic equipment and supplies market.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=254612639

North America to dominate the forensic equipment market during the forecast period

The forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for forensic equipment and supplies in 2019 majorly due to the high and growing adoption of DNA testing technology in the region and the ongoing technological advancements in forensic equipment.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com