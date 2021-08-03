Optical Imaging Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the market research report Optical Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Optical imaging is a rapidly developing field that has significantly impacted the global healthcare industry by facilitating effective and affordable healthcare.

Factors such as the rising aging population, increasing research & development activities in the life sciences sector, and increasing applications of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research are fueling the growth of this market.

Based on technique, the optical imaging market is broadly categorized into optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HIS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The OCT technique commanded the largest share of the global optical imaging system market; this segment will continue to dominate the global optical imaging market by 2026. The large share of this market can be attributed to its wide acceptance for research and clinical diagnostics in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and other clinical areas.

Based on products, the optical imaging market is divided into imaging systems, cameras, software, lenses, illumination systems, and others. The imaging systems segment dominated the optical imaging system market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide applications in ophthalmology and rising adoption in medical diagnostics & clinical research.

Based on application, the optical imaging market is divided into pathological imaging and intraoperative imaging. The pathological imaging segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high-resolution imaging capabilities of optical imaging technologies, its non-invasive nature, and the increasing use of optical imaging in clinical applications.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Canon (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan) and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands).

Recent Developments

> In January 2021, Koninklijke Philips partnered with Rennes University (France)

> In December 2020, Carl Zeiss partnered with VIVO (China)

> In December 2020, Carl Zeiss acquired arivis AG (Berlin)

> In November 2020, Leica Microsystems Launched Enfocus (Intra-operative OCT Solutions)

> In October 2019, Canon opened its Middle East Division in Dubai.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period, largely driven by rapid growth in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries in developing countries such as India and China, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and increasing applications of optical imaging techniques in research & clinical diagnostics applications.

