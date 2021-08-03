U.S. Digital Signage Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Digital Signage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. digital signage market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2027 and anticipated to grow with 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, according to Million Insights. The demand for technologically advanced digital signage in U.S. is increasing among corporates, enterprises, and advertisers to distribute and promote content.

Key Players:

Planar Systems Inc.

Exceptional 3D, Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Broadsign International, LLC

Fabcon Inc.

BrightSign, LLC

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Scala

Growth Drivers:

Creative advertisements attract the viewers and customers, display attractive content which plays an important role in influencing the buyers purchasing decisions. Thus, several benefits associated with digital signage is increasing its adoption across various end-use industries like corporate, transportation, hospitality, education, and others. Moreover, the rising demand for comprehensive and concise information of products by consumers is fueling the implementation of digital signage. Growing implementation of advanced technology like gesture-recognize displays, single or multi-touch display is expected to surge the market growth.

The emergence of innovative displays like LCD, LED, Super AMOLED display and OLED has allowed the advertiser to display content with improved quality and clarity of the information being presented. This factor is encouraging digital signage manufacturers to provide content that is compatible with multiple displays. The information offered by digitalized display allows motions and pictures in digital format in order to attract a large number of customers.

Display Type Outlook:

Video Walls

Video Screens

Transparent LED Screens

Digital Posters

Kiosks

Regional Insights:

The growth of U.S. states including California, New York, Illinois, Florida, and Texas is majorly driven by growing investment on manufacturing facilities as well as infrastructure development by the government for displaying informative content. In 2019, West U.S. has dominated the U.S. digital signage market in terms of revenue. This growth is attributed to the presence of hardware component manufacturers, software developers, and electronic display products and systems players.

Impact of COVID-19:

Some industries such as digital signage have been benefited due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the major challenge for this industry during this outbreak is that most of the companies faced supply problems that are halted by production in China. At the same time, manufacturers in this industry have begun to recover their business at a normal level. Hence, they have started to develop new solutions to combat recent challenges. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, digital signage plays a vital role to increase awareness among people by providing guidelines updated by the government. With the help of digital signage, schools, colleges, offices and retail shops are able to get an update about COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, U.S. companies operating in this industry have developed hand sanitizer with advertising displays. Moreover, the retail industry is widely adopting hand sanitizer digital kiosks which helps to reach their audience with targeted messages. In addition, this hand sanitizer digital kiosk has several benefits such as it supports Wi-Fi, 3G/4G connection to the web, and automatic internal dispenser system. Thus, the rising usage of digital signage in this critical situation will drive the market growth in the U.S. in the near future.

