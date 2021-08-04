Maharashtra, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — BIAG India, Walkathon, and Mini run’s Maharashtra Chapter were Inaugurated today on 23rd July 2021. The virtual event was organized by the Board of International Aviation Games (BIAG) In collaboration with the MIT Academy of Engineering and Sinhagad Group of Institute, Pune. The event was initiated by MrAshu Gupta, Director of SAUSF and BIAG India, which was hosted by Dr. Vaishali Wangikar, Dean of Student Affairs, MIT AOE.

The event started with a brief introduction of what the walkathon and mini-run are all about. The walkathon is a long-distance walk organized to give out a message on a healthy lifestyle and the need for exercise and workouts in a time when the world is shut.

The fun and interactive event had more than 250 attendees which took place between 2 pm and ended by 3 pm. There were speakers from all over the world who were invited by the organizing committee such as Mr. David Schmude, president of FISU, Oceana, and Mr. Joginder Singh, President of Hero Enterprises. Other prominent people present at the event were, Dr Chandrakantha Mahendranathan, President Sri Lanka University association, Mr. Suresh Chukkapalli, President of Phoenix Group, and Lt. General K.J Singh.

The speakers and dignitaries present at the event were all full of enthusiasm and congratulated the organisers for the integration of this event. David Schmude appreciated the efforts of BIAG India and MITAoE’s initiative and wished success for the event. On the other hand, Dr Chandrakantha Mahendranathan believes the event is organised for a good cause and wishes the team. She also believes that the walkathon and mini run event will benefit everyone who is connected to it every day.

Lt. General K.J Singh was enthusiastic and quoted “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. He further added that even in this time of pandemic everyone must show resilience and need to work as the pandemic has taught us all to not give up be it under any situation. Further, Mr. Joginder Singh President, of Hero Enterprises quoted “Let the world see good days and let sports lead it”. He mentioned the day to be the fittest day for starting such an event.

Dr. Mahesh Goudar, Director MITAOE focused on the holistic development of students and said that MITAOE is ready to organise National and International level activities related to robotics, drones, and sports in near future as well as he believes that it is the need of the hour in order to release stress and face anxiety. Finally, Directors from Sinhagad Institutions also interacted and promised to take ahead such events in future activities.

Participants of the event were to register for the same before 25th July 2021 and the top 10 participants will be awarded while all the other participants will receive a medal and certificate of participation from the committee as a token of appreciation.

Focusing on the major agenda of health and fitness in times of pandemic even when everyone is stuck at home the speakers enlightened the audience and students present at the event on the importance of sports and healthy life.