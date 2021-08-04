Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga to Hold A Teacher Training at Discovery Yoga September 24-27, 2021

St. Augustine, FL, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Brenda Yarnold will hold a Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga (LVCY) Teacher Training Certification at the Hampton Inn, Vilano Beach, Saint Augustine, Florida September 24-27, 2021, in conjunction with Discovery Yoga.

This LVCY training is for yoga teachers, yoga practitioners, and healthcare/fitness professionals who are interested in senior fitness, disabled fitness, and exercise for anyone who, for whatever reason, cannot do regular exercise.

In this certification, Brenda trains participants to give a one-hour therapeutic chair yoga class with special emphasis on disabled and senior fitness. She teaches how to individualize postures by adapting them to differing levels of flexibility. These levels of flexibility set this program apart.

Participants come away with the skill to adapt, on their own, yoga mat poses to the chair with the varying levels of flexibility (what LVCY terms Chairasanas – asana being Sanskrit for pose or posture).

Participants learn the five variations of LVCY: Single Chair Yoga, Double Chair Yoga, Pair Chair Yoga, Wheelchair Yoga, and Weighted Chair Yoga. The last is targeted at building bone and muscle mass by using 1–3-pound dumbbells during Chairasanas. This addresses a major fitness issue of sedentary people such as seniors, the disabled, the overweight, and all of us who just sit too much.

Among the Chairasanas participants learn are the sun salutation, the moon salutation, the earth salutation, the warrior series, and classical balance postures. They receive an anatomy overview and a review of the contraindications & precautions for seated poses. In addition, other Eastern modalities are covered.

Program participants receive a 200-page illustrated manual, a certificate for 25 hours of LVCY teacher training, access to additional training materials and leads for LVCY teachers.

Brenda Yarnold, M.A., E-RYT 200, E-LVCYTT, has always desired to help others, particularly those who may feel challenged in their bodies from illness, weight issues, age, or otherwise. Brenda was certified in Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga in August 2014, after which she knew she found her path of bringing yoga to every-body. After Brenda served Lead Assistant for seven certifications, she earned her E-LVCYTT and Co-Director designations. She is trained in functional anatomy and is earning her 300-hour Yoga Therapy certification. Brenda has a compassionate, non-judgmental training style. Following in Lakshmi’s footsteps, her programs are challenging yet fun.

For registration information, visit https://www.getfitwhereyousit.com