EMS Products Market Growth by Type, Application and End User – 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report EMS Products Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The market growth is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care; increasing incidence of trauma injuries; and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development.

Hospitals & trauma centers are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the EMS products market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals & trauma centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries and growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide for hospital infrastructure development are the two major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By type, the EMS products market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017. The rising number of emergency visits and the growing requirement of life-support equipment (especially to prevent respiratory or heart failure in critically ill patients) are the major factors supporting the growth of this market segment.

The cardiac care application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment

Key players in the EMS products market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US).

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the EMS products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the EMS products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

