Microservices in Healthcare Market worth $343.3 million – Emergence of IoT Applications

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — The benefits of microservice architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factor driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

According to the new market research report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from the estimated USD 103.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The Objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the global microservices in healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region

– To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

– To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119908608

Geographically; North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119908608

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The platform segment is expected to dominate the microservices in healthcare market in 2018.

Based on component, segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

The healthcare providers segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018.

Based on end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.