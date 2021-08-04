Hemostasis Valves Market worth $175 million by 2023

The hemostasis valves market is expected to reach USD 175 million by 2023 from USD 132 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of interventional procedures. Emerging markets will be the key growth hotspots in the hemostasis valves market; a favorable market scenario in these countries will serve to attract a number of players to focus on opportunities there.

The hemostasis valve Y-connectors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.

On the basis of type, the hemostasis valves market is segmented into hemostasis valve Y-connectors, double Y-connector hemostasis valves, one-handed hemostasis valves, and other hemostasis valves. In 2018, the hemostasis valve Y-connectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostasis valves market. The increasing number of interventional procedures worldwide is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206116778

Angiography to dominate the hemostasis valves market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the hemostasis valves market is segmented into angiography and angioplasty. The angiography segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of angiography procedures performed worldwide.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018.

The hemostasis valves market is segmented into four major geographic segments North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global hemostasis valves market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to increasing number of interventional surgeries and rising geriatric population.

The major players in the hemostasis valves market are Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Argon Medical (US), Freudenberg Medical (US), and Scitech (Brazil).