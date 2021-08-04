Experimental diets and health awareness fads have been driving the food & beverage industry in recent years. With the increased cognizance of consumers towards the ingredients in food products, companies are working towards catering to new demands in regards to nutrition and source. The introduction of new product portfolios has been one of the key strategies employed by some key players. Sugar-free ice cream has been one of the most experimented portfolios. Albeit the fact that, ice cream and frozen desserts have been a stable and mature market, the sugar-free ice creams market has seen significant growth in the recent past.

Quality Freezing in Sugar-free Ice Cream

The ban of synthetics compounds in multiple countries has affected consumer preferences in the market. Sugar-free ice creams have seen changing trends due to new manufacturing and ingredient-based processes. The main concern of manufacturers in the sugar-free ice cream landscape is to maintain texture, consistency, and taste. New regulations in the food & beverage industry are likely to affect the future growth of the sugar-free ice cream market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are the regions showing noteworthy growth in the sugar-free ice cream market space.

Catering to Diet Fads with Sugar-free Ice Cream

Multiple fads have been changing consumer behavior and preferences. The reduction of sugar in staple food and snacks has been garnering significant traction. Consumers have been shown to prefer sugar-free ice cream over standard ice cream. The low calorific content in sugar-free ice cream has struck a chord with experimental diets such as keto and vegan. Companies have shown increased labeling on sugar-free ice cream with keto, vegan, and organic labels. The same preference for sugar-free ice cream has been increasing with the masses trying to reduce weight. Sugar-free ice cream has proven to be a healthy alternative for diabetic patients too. Sugar-free ice cream has shown to satisfy the cravings of diabetic patients without spiking their blood sugar levels.

Increasing Availability of Sugar-free Ice Cream

Sugar-free ice creams are available in two main product types – gelato and standard ice cream. The labeling trend of products has given rise to the usage of multiple product labels such as keto, vegan, low carb, dairy-free and non-GMO. The preference for non-GMO and vegan sugar-free ice cream has been on the rise in recent years. One of the main differentiating factors in sugar-free ice cream has been the calorie content per kilogram. The main trend for calorie content has been less than 720 calories, 720 to 1,000 calories, and more than 1,000 calories. Sugar-free ice creams are available through varied distribution channels such as online retail, specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, small groceries stores, and others. On the basis of the availability of sugar-free ice creams in regions, the study has been bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Movement of key manufacturers in the sugar-free ice creams

Key players in the sugar-free ice cream market have shown diverse strategies in the recent past. The usage of new coconut oil and dietary fiber to maintain the nutritional value in sugar-free ice creams has been experimented by some companies. Some companies have shown to introduce exotic flavors in sugar-free ice creams to meet the varying taste preferences. Some of the latest introductions in sugar-free ice creams are cookie dough, sea salt caramel, birthday cakes, and marshmallow peanut butter, among others. Key players operating in the sugar-free ice cream market are Unilever, Kroger, Three Twins Ice Cream, General Mills, Rich Ice Cream, Amy’s Ice Creams, Amul, Nestle, Lotte Confectionery, and Arctic Zero, among others.

