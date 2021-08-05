A Complete Guide to Kedarkantha Trek Route

Uttarakhand, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kedarkantha is one of the mountain peaks of Himalayas. Standing at an elevation of 12,500 ft, this Himalayan peak is famous for its stunning view and the Kedarkantha Temple situated on it. If you’re wondering where to start with this gorgeous trek, wonder no more, here we have given a detailed description of the Kedarkantha trekking route.

To Sankri

The Kedarkantha trek begins from the city of Dehradun. The trekkers are advised to reach Dehradun one day before or before 6 am on the same day. Since it is a long journey starting early in the day will give you a good head start and the pleasant weather will make the whole thing much easier and enjoyable. Your first stop would be Sankri located 220 km away from the starting point. Of course, this journey can be taken by car. Since the journey is long you can stop at various popular restaurants for food and refreshments. The scenic beauty all around makes this long journey a short one, and you will reach Sankri sometime in the evening. You will also come across Govind National Park before you reach your destination and be witness to a beautiful collection of Flora that is specific to this area. Do not forget to make prior bookings for a hotel in Sankri as last-minute bookings will mean more hassle for you. You can explore the Sankri Village as well as enjoy the scenic beauty of the setting sun on the Greater Himalayas from Sankri before calling it a day.

To Juda ka Talab

Starting fresh the next day, your Kedarkantha trekking trip will finally begin! After a healthy breakfast (keep it light!) your next destination would be Juda Ka Talab situated at an altitude of 9100 ft. This 4 km journey will take 5 hours. As soon as you reach the road, a sharp climb will begin going through thick forests trees, maple, and pine leaves. The picturesque view will leave you mesmerized and the carpet of brown will have you spellbound. You might also catch the Himalayan Languars swinging through a maze of trees although the animals are so fast, you’ll have to keep an eye out for them. Boars, martens, and hares are also found here. Soon enough Juda Ka Talab will come in your view. With a giant lake to the left and a thick forest to the right, Juda Ka Talab makes for the perfect campsite. With warm drinks, a light supper, a walk under the bright night sky you won’t want anything. If you ever dreamt on sleeping under the stars well, there’s no better view than from mountains away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

To Kedarkantha Base

Next on the list is the Kedarkantha base lying at an altitude of 11,250 ft. The distance to reach there is also 4 km but the journey is going to be faster with an average person only taking about 2.5 to reach the destination. This time the path is much more straight-forward and easier to navigate. Going through the forests, you will come across various shephard huts in open meadows. If you’re taking the Kedarkantha trek in winters you might even see some traces of snow. Just before reaching your destination, you will notice the enthralling view of snow-capped mountains Bandarpoonch, Ranglana, Swargarohini, and Kala Nag standing tall. You can set a camp as soon as you reach the base but try to stay close together for safety. Soon enough you will witness the milky way stretching across the sky, an awe striking view for sure. Since you’ll be at a significant height, don’t forget to carry your woolen clothes for protection. Stay overnight to enjoy the beauty of the striking night sky before moving on in your journey.

To Kedarkantha Peak

Finally, it is time for you to conquer what you came for; the Kedarkantha peak. This time the elevation would be at 12,500 ft and after hitting the peak you will have to descend the same day to Horegaon Camp; 8,900 ft. This journey is 7 hours long with a walk of 6 km, the longest so far. There are several trails to reach the top but it would be suggested to take the main trail that has an even elevation. The journey can get quite strenuous closer to the Kedarkantha peak but don’t worry, the view is worth it. Once you reach there you can finally see the Kedarkantha Temple in all its glory. The temple is stood facing the Kedar Parvat. You can relax there for a while before starting the descent. The journey would be similar to the one you took earlier in the day, but the view is so beautiful that you’ll never have a dull moment. You can set your camp at the Horegaon campsite and finally rest after a long day. You can also set a campfire and enjoy the view with your friends and family.

To Sankri

The Kedarkantha trek route comes to a full circle at Sankri again. The descend to the village will take you about 4 hours. After enjoying the sunrise from Horegaon you can start on the well-marked path. Going through the rich pine forests you can also see various steady streams flowing which have drinkable water. Har ki Dun valley or the Valley of Gods can also be seen during this trek. Once you’ve reached there you can finally relax and chill in your hotel room or go for a walk in the Sankri village. You can buy small souvenirs like hand-made items and wooden pieces to remember this trip. If you’re lucky you might even get to enjoy the small fairs arranged at Sankri at regular intervals. Folk dances are presented as part of the entertainment in these fairs. If you want to taste the local food, go for dhabas but if you would like to eat North Indian or western cuisine, it is available at the hotels there. Have fun with the locals and enjoy your last day of the trek before turning in for the day.

After that, it will take you about 10 hours to return back to Dehradun. You can travel home from there by whichever conveyance best suited to your taste. This guide has been planned keeping first time trekkers in mind. Comfortable and with ample amount of time for rest you will find this trip fun and restful. Book your next Trip with Capture a Trip

Visit our website for booking

https://www.captureatrip.com/trip/kedarkantha