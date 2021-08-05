Spire Financial Arizona Office Grand Opening Spire Financial Opens Up A New Branch With Michael Freeman

Scottsdale, AZ, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — A Division of AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of their new Scottsdale, AZ office on July 29th, 2021. In February of this year, Spire Financial announced the welcoming of the Freeman Team and were excited to open up a new office in Scottsdale. This partnership is a major move for Spire Financial on its mission to provide the absolute, best home buying experience for everyone

“My team and I couldn’t be happier right now. Spire Financial has a wonderful reputation and we plan on keeping it that way here in Scottsdale. I’ve helped thousands of home buyers over the years and can’t wait to offer them even more.” says Michael Freeman, Area Manager, Sr. Mortgage Loan Officer at Spire Financial.

The benefits of this milestone include.

Experienced lending professionals dedicated to helping residents throughout Arizona through the home buying process.

The ability to deliver a unique and customized approach for developing relationships with both clients and business partners.

The ability to facilitate a seamless experience throughout the home financing journey.

To learn more about the Freeman Team, click here Michael Freeman – Spire Financial.

About Spire Financial: Spire Financial is a privately owned company that was founded in 2004. Their headquarters is located in Denver, Colorado and is a division of AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. All components of the home loan process are handled in-house, from pre-approval through processing, underwriting, and funding. With this, Spire Financial has eliminated the uncertainty of outsourcing important milestones over the life of a home loan. Success within the company has been found from their ability to provide a customized experience for each home buyer.

Contact:

Michael Freemans

Spire Financial

(408) 573-3930

mfreeman@spirefinancial.com

###