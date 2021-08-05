U.S. Frozen Food Market Material Estimates, Sales Channel Analysis & Prominent Companies, 2024

Posted on 2021-08-05 by in Food & Beverage, Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Frozen Food Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

U.S. Frozen Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 72.98 billion by 2024. Frozen food lowers the rate of decomposition of food by converting moisture into ice. Also, it inhibits the growth of bacterial species. Frozen food offers better stock options; thereby prolonging shelf life.

Key Players:

  • Bellisio Foods, Inc.
  • Wawona Frozen Foods
  • Jeanie Marshall Foods
  • Inn Foods
  • ConAgra Foods, Inc.
  • McCain Foods
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
  • Rich Products Corporation
  • Imperial Frozen Foods
  • Smart Price Sales
  • L&J General Information Corporation
  • Quirch Foods Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/us-frozen-food-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Frozen products constitute maximum vitamins and minerals as freezing conserves the products for prolonged periods without any stabilizers and discourages the microbial growth that causes food spoilage. The factors that propel the growth of the U.S. Frozen Food Market include developments in packaging methods have made frozen foods more attractive and; at the same time, these methods also cater to the customers regarding holding and carrying such products effortlessly. U.S. Frozen Food industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the U.S. frozen food industry include changing lifestyle, easy storage, and increase in technological development. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the U.S. Frozen Food industry comprise Goya Foods, ConAgra Foods, McCain, Inn Foods, Pinnacle Foods groups, Bellisio Foods, General Mills Inc., El Sembrador, and Jeanie Marshall Foods Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Frozen Food Industry Outlook:

  • Size and growth prospects
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Changing lifestyles
  • Availability of staple food in frozen packets
  • Market Restraint analysis
  • Key market opportunities – Prioritized
  • Porter’s analysis
  • Supplier Power
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Industry Rivalry
  • Threat of Substitute
  • Buyer Power
  • PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

  • Frozen fruits & vegetables
  • Frozen potatoes
  • Frozen ready meals
  • Frozen meat
  • Frozen fish/seafood
  • Frozen soup

The “Frozen Ready Meals” segment led the U.S. Frozen Food Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to a variety of options serving a spectrum of tastes and preferences are available in the market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution