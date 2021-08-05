U.S. Frozen Food Market Material Estimates, Sales Channel Analysis & Prominent Companies, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Frozen Food Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

U.S. Frozen Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 72.98 billion by 2024. Frozen food lowers the rate of decomposition of food by converting moisture into ice. Also, it inhibits the growth of bacterial species. Frozen food offers better stock options; thereby prolonging shelf life.

Key Players:

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Wawona Frozen Foods

Jeanie Marshall Foods

Inn Foods

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

McCain Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Rich Products Corporation

Imperial Frozen Foods

Smart Price Sales

L&J General Information Corporation

Quirch Foods Company

Growth Drivers:

Frozen products constitute maximum vitamins and minerals as freezing conserves the products for prolonged periods without any stabilizers and discourages the microbial growth that causes food spoilage. The factors that propel the growth of the U.S. Frozen Food Market include developments in packaging methods have made frozen foods more attractive and; at the same time, these methods also cater to the customers regarding holding and carrying such products effortlessly. U.S. Frozen Food industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the U.S. frozen food industry include changing lifestyle, easy storage, and increase in technological development. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the U.S. Frozen Food industry comprise Goya Foods, ConAgra Foods, McCain, Inn Foods, Pinnacle Foods groups, Bellisio Foods, General Mills Inc., El Sembrador, and Jeanie Marshall Foods Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Frozen Food Industry Outlook:

Size and growth prospects

Value chain analysis

Market Driver Analysis

Changing lifestyles

Availability of staple food in frozen packets

Market Restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Porter’s analysis

Supplier Power

Threat of New Entrants

Industry Rivalry

Threat of Substitute

Buyer Power

PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

Frozen fruits & vegetables

Frozen potatoes

Frozen ready meals

Frozen meat

Frozen fish/seafood

Frozen soup

The “Frozen Ready Meals” segment led the U.S. Frozen Food Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to a variety of options serving a spectrum of tastes and preferences are available in the market.

