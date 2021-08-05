Cryotherapy Market Forecast Report By Share, Product, Application, Trend and Demand, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cryotherapy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Cryotherapy Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the growing incidences of cervical, retinoblastoma, prostrate, skin cancer and others. Cryotherapy is basically the procedure of using cold temperatures for health benefits. This type of therapy has been into use since long to reduce pain and muscle spasms, show cell ageing and improve health recovery.

Key Players:

CryoConcepts LP

Medtronic

Mectronic Medicale s.r.l.

Wallach Surgical Devices

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cortex Technology

Metrum Cryoflex

Cryoalfa

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Galil Medical, Inc.

Physiomed Elektromedizin AG

Growth Drivers:

The therapy reduces irritation, muscle swelling and pain. It cures several diseases and helps in surgical procedures as well. Over the years, cryotherapy has gained huge popularity and has become an accessible form of therapy. Since cryotherapy is a minimally invasive therapy, it is more preferred for open surgeries. Owing to this, the demand of cryotherapy is growing, thereby boosting cryotherapy industry. Also, as the application is localized and constrained to the abnormal tissues, healthy tissues are well maintained, which reduce the side effects.

Even though there are numerous advantages of cryosurgery, most disadvantages have constrained the market growth. Few side effects of cryosurgery can be stated as hypopigmentation, erythema and pain. Less effectiveness of cryotherapy is majorly hampering the growth of cryotherapy market. Also, insufficient clinical information, and low awareness has resulted in low reimbursement. Conversely, as the technology is advancing, the downsides are expected to fade away, which will drive the market of cryotherapy in the years to come.

In various incidences of cancers, cryosurgery offers benefits like less complications, low pain and short period of hospital stay that is ideal for conventional surgeries. This will ultimately increase the demand for cryotherapy, thereby boosting cryotherapy industry. Cryotherapy is also regarded advantageous for patients that are non-responsive to treatments and cannot be treated. Owing to the increase in cancer patients worldwide, the market is also predicted to grow in the near future. Additionally, the rising investment in healthcare segment by the emerging nations will also stimulate the growth of the market of cryotherapy.

Furthermore, high success rate of cryotherapy and its cost-effectiveness is predicted to drive cryotherapy market growth in future. Moreover, extensive adoption by the athletes and sports associations and advantageous reimbursement policies are also impacting the growth of the market at a prominent rate.

Therapy Type Outlook:

Cryosurgery

Icepack Therapy

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook:

Oncology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Pain management

Others (ophthalmology and gynecology )

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, cryotherapy market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America segment is expected to hold larger market share of cryotherapy owing to growing popularity of cryosaunas and rising prevalence of cancers.

