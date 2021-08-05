Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.4 billion in 2024. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, non-reversible, and neurodegenerative disorder. Alzheimer is caused due to abnormal functioning of brain cells. It is the most common form of dementia. In simple words, it is a biological disease marked by physical changes in the brain and most remarkably build-up of small protein clumps called “Tangles” and “Plaques” that lead to the death of nerve cells.

Drivers

The factors that propel the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market include well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high consciousness levels, increase in incidence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing aged population, and increasing R&D investment. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of transparent reimbursements, high cost of treatment and diagnosis in the later stage, typically owing to delayed appearance of symptoms.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Drug Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist

The “Cholinesterase Inhibitors” segment led the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key applications that could be explored in the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market include Moderate to severe Stages, and Early to Moderate Stages.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Merck & Co.

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Novartis

Actavis

Lundbeck

Transtech Pharma and many others

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook, (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

